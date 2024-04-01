Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool Premier League fixtures as title race heats up

The 2023/24 Premier League title race has intensified and is looking more like a three horse-race with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool emerging as strong contenders.

In a tightly contested match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s Man City and Arsenal battled to a goalless draw, keeping the race for the Premier League title tightly contested.

Despite dominating possession, the Citizens struggled to breach Arsenal’s resilient defence. With this result, City remains three points behind league leaders Liverpool, who secured a 2-1 victory against Brighton earlier in the day.

Man City are still competing in the Champions League quarter-finals and an FA Cup semi-final in April. Tough challenges await in both competitions, with Real Madrid and Chelsea posing significant hurdles.

With Arsenal and Liverpool also engaged in European competitions, the upcoming weeks promise to be crucial and hectic for all three teams.

According to Opta, Premier League champions Man City, have 45.9 percent of retaining the title, with Liverpool 35.3 percent and Arsenal 18.8 percent of winning the title this season.

Each team has nine league games remaining, including midweek fixtures.

Here, BusinessDay looks at the upcoming fixtures for Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool as they vie for Premier League glory.

Arsenal’s next nine Premier League Fixtures

Arsenal vs Luton Town (April 3)

Brighton vs Arsenal (April 9)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa (April 14)

Wolves vs Arsenal (April 20)

Arsenal vs Chelsea (April 23)

Tottenham vs Arsenal (April 28)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth (May 4)

Manchester United vs Arsenal (May 11)

Arsenal vs Everton (May 19)

Manchester City’s Next Nine Premier League Fixtures

Man City vs Aston Villa (April 3)

Crystal Palace vs Man City (April 6)

Man City vs Luton Town (April 13)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Man City (Postponed)

Brighton vs Man City (April 25)

Nottingham Forest vs Man City (April 28)

Man City vs Wolves (May 4)

Fulham vs Man City (May 11)

Man City vs West Ham United (May 19)

Liverpool’s Next Nine Premier League Fixtures

Liverpool vs Sheffield United (April 4)

Man United vs Liverpool (April 7)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (April 14)

Fulham vs Liverpool (April 21)

Everton vs Liverpool (April 24)

West Ham United vs Liverpool (April 27)

Liverpool vs Tottenham (May 4)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (May 11)

Liverpool vs Wolves (May 19)