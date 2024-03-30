Five key fixtures that could decide 2023/24 Premier League Champions

Premier League football is back following the international break as title holders Manchester City tackle table-toppers Arsenal in an epic showdown that could decide the title race.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City are locked in a tight Premier League title race heading into the final 10 games of the 2023/24 season for each club.

Here, BusinessDay takes a look at five interesting fixtures that could decide who will the champions of 2023/24 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, March 31

Manchester City square off with Arsenal in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table Premier League showdown at the Etihad on Easter Sunday.

The two sides are currently locked in a three-way battle for the title with Liverpool, who will look to fulfil their end of the bargain by banking three points against Brighton ahead of this tantalising tussle.

Reigning champions Man City go into the latest round of action occupying third place in the table following a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side have since seen off Newcastle with a 2-0 win in the FA Cup in their pursuit of back-to-back trebles.

As for Arsenal, they seized the initiative at the Premier League summit with a 2-1 win against a battling Brentford side at the Emirates earlier this month.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa, April 3

If Man City can secure a priceless victory against Arsenal, the Citizens will have little time to celebrate as they face another tricky clash against top-four hopefuls Aston Villa three days later.

Unai Emery’s Villa side have been in fine form since the start of the season and will be aiming for a top-four finish to play Champions League football next season.

The former European Champions Villa are in fourth as they eye a first since the competition became the Champions League.

Villa stunned City in December 2023 thanks to Leon Bailey’s 74th-minute goal that sealed a 1-0 win. But City are unbeaten since then, while Villa also maintained their grip on the top four.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, April 7

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side will be on a revenge mission when they travel to Old Trafford after their 4-3 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool are hoping for a befitting farewell for Klopp in his final season by adding the Premier League and Europa League to the League Cup they lifted in February.

A first victory at Old Trafford since 2021 will be essential to Liverpool’s attempt to equal United’s record of 20 English titles.

Tottenham vs Arsenal, April 28

The upcoming clash between Tottenham and Arsenal on April 28 is an encounter that could make or mar Arsenal’s season, with both teams vying for crucial points in the hotly contested north London derby.

Historically, these old rivals have always brought an extra edge to their encounters, and this match is no exception. Notably, Arsenal famously clinched league titles at White Hart Lane in 1971 and 2004, and they now have the opportunity to assert their dominance once again by securing a vital victory at the revamped stadium, built on the grounds of those iconic triumphs.

Despite Arsenal’s last league title being two decades ago, they have shown resilience in recent north London derbies, losing just one of their last six encounters. However, their last meeting at the Emirates saw them surrendering a lead twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw back in September.

Under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have improved, adopting an attacking approach that promises an entertaining spectacle for fans. With aspirations of finishing in the top four, Spurs are expected to adopt an aggressive stance, ensuring a fiercely contested battle on the pitch.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool, May 11

Liverpool may have comfortably defeated Villa 3-0 at Anfield back in September but will face a tougher challenge in the upcoming rematch.

As Jurgen Klopp prepares for his final away league game as Liverpool manager, he aims to secure a fourth consecutive victory at Villa Park.

Villa’s memorable 7-2 triumph over Liverpool in 2020 left Klopp conceding that his team had “lost the plot.” With Liverpool eyeing their first title in four years, they cannot afford a repeat of such a catastrophic collapse.