FA Cup: Resilient Man United overcome Liverpool to reignite trophy hope

Manchester United reignited their hopes for silverware this season with a thrilling 4-3 extra-time victory against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win dashed Liverpool’s ambitions of securing a quadruple of trophies in Jurgen Klopp’s final season, as Amad Diallo netted a stoppage-time winner for United in what will be remembered as one of the greatest FA Cup matches in recent memory.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Man United early on, but Liverpool turned the tide before halftime, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah. Antony’s late equalizer levelled the score for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford missed a golden opportunity to seal victory for United in regular time, but he made amends in extra time with a clinical finish to make it 3-3 after Harvey Elliott had put Liverpool ahead.

Diallo sealed the win for United with just his second-ever goal for the club, capitalizing on a lightning-fast counter-attack led by the impressive Alejandro Garnacho.

With United trailing Liverpool by 17 points in the Premier League and having exited both the Champions League and League Cup early, the pressure was on manager Ten Hag to deliver a trophy this season.

Man United started the match with urgency and purpose, knowing their season hung in the balance, and McTominay’s early strike reflected their determination.

Liverpool, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm initially but eventually found their groove, turning the tie around with goals from Mac Allister and Salah.

Despite Liverpool’s control of the game after halftime, United remained resilient and ultimately fought back, with Antony stepping up to score a crucial equalizer late in the game.

The encounter continued to deliver drama in extra time, with both teams trading blows until Diallo’s decisive strike secured United’s place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

It was a remarkable victory for United, whose resilience were on full display as they kept their trophy hopes alive in dramatic fashion.