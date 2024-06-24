NPFL: Enugu Rangers crowned champions, Sporting Lagos, Doma United relegated

Rangers International of Enugu clinched the 2023/24 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a 2-1 victory over Gombe United in their final game of the season in Jos, Plateau State, on Sunday.

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2023/24 season, Ikenne-based Remo Stars secured second place with 65 points, narrowly edging out third-place Enyimba of Aba, who finished with 63 points. Rangers topped the league with 70 points.

Remo Stars’ 2-1 win over Katsina United on the final day also guaranteed their participation in the CAF Champions League next season.

Sporting Lagos and Doma United were relegated from the NPFL following their disappointing results on the final day. Sporting Lagos suffered a 1-0 defeat against Shooting Stars in Ibadan, ending the season in 17th place with 46 points from 38 matches. Doma United, despite a 1-1 home draw with Abia Warriors, finished 18th with 44 points.

Akwa United and Bayelsa United secured their positions in the top flight with crucial victories on the final day. Akwa United defeated Rivers United 3-1, while Bayelsa United triumphed 2-0 over Bendel Insurance. Gombe United finished at the bottom of the table with 25 points, and Heartland were second from the bottom with 38 points.

Promoted from the second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL) to the NPFL are Beyond Limits, Nasarawa United, Ikorodu City, and El Kanemi Warriors.