The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, will present the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) trophy to champions-elect Rangers International FC of Enugu this Sunday at the New Zaria Road Stadium in Jos.

Gusau will be joined by a distinguished list of guests to celebrate Enugu Rangers, who secured their eighth NPFL title by defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium last weekend. The celebratory mood will contrast sharply with the emotions of relegated Gombe United FC, who will face the newly crowned champions in their final match of the season.

While the beloved Savannah Scorpions of Gombe United prepare for life in the lower division, the Nigeria National League (NNL), the Flying Antelopes of Enugu, who won the 1977 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup, are set to represent Nigeria in the prestigious CAF Champions League for the first time in many years.

After the game, the champions have arranged for a chartered aircraft to fly the team and the trophy back to Enugu. The match will also be attended by Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

Currently sitting at 67 points, the Antelopes aim to add another three points from Sunday’s final game to reach the 70-point mark, as stated by the club’s dynamic CEO, Barr. Ameobi Ezeaku.

In the reverse fixture, Rangers were dominant, securing a 4-1 victory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with top scorer Godwin Obaje netting twice, and Chidiebere Nwobodo and Kenechukwu Agu each adding a goal.