NLC Strike: Super Eagles players stranded in Lagos ahead of Bafana Bafana clash

The nationwide strike initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has disrupted the Super Eagles preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, leaving eight players stranded in Lagos.

The Super Eagles are set to face South Africa in Uyo on Friday. However, the indefinite strike, which began on Monday due to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage, has caused flight disruptions across the nation.

The strike has significantly impacted the Super Eagles’ preparation for the crucial match. While 15 players participated in a comprehensive training session on Monday morning at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, eight players could not make it to camp due to the halted domestic flights.

The affected players include Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Paul Onuachu. These players are currently in Nigeria but unable to travel from Lagos to Uyo.

“A total of 15 players trained on Monday morning in Uyo, with Head Coach Finidi George emphasizing to the players that the three points at stake in Friday’s encounter must remain in Nigeria’s kitty,” said Francis Achi, the U-17 media officer, on his X account.

Despite the ongoing strike and its effects on Nigeria’s preparations, Super Eagles coach Finidi George remains focused on optimizing the training schedule.

There was no training session on Monday evening as the players prepared for intensive sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, hopefully with a full squad.

The Bafana Bafana delegations are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday, with accommodations already booked at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot-Ekpene.