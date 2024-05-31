2026 World Cup: Tella withdraws from Super Eagles squad for South Africa, Benin crackers

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nathan Tella has withdrawn from the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic.

In Tella’s absence, Super Eagles coach Finidi George has named Ibrahim Olawoyin from Caykur Rizespor in Turkey to replace him.

According to an update on the Super Eagles’ official X account, Tella excused himself from the qualifiers due to family reasons.

“WCQ Camp Update: Nathan Tella of Bayer Leverkusen has excused himself from the upcoming WCQ matches due to family reasons. Coach Finidi George has now called up Ibrahim Olawoyin of Caykur Rizespor of Turkey.”

Olawoyin has been in impressive form for Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish top-flight this season, marking his first invitation to the Super Eagles.

Additionally, Rangers defender Kenneth Igboke was called up earlier this week as a replacement for the injured Victor Osimhen.