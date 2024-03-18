Nike reveals new Super Eagles jersey ahead of Ghana friendly

Nike, an American sportswear giant, has unveiled the new jersey for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their upcoming friendly matches against Ghana and Mali.

The announcement was made on Monday, generating excitement among fans eagerly anticipating the new design.

The Super Eagles are set to showcase the new Nike jersey when they face Ghana on March 22nd, followed by a match against Mali on the 26th in Marrakech, Morocco. The team will don the white jersey as their home kit and the green kit for away matches.

Nike took to its official social media page to reveal the new jerseys, putting an end to the anticipation and speculation that followed leaked designs.

“Designed for the biggest moments,” Nike said.

“The 2024 National Team kits disrupt convention with bold twists on icons.”

The jerseys, designed for the biggest moments, feature innovative elements tailored to the needs of modern footballers, according to Nike’s message.

“Featuring innovation, each kit is engineered for the needs of the modern footballer, from kick-off to the final whistle.”

The home jersey incorporates green-white-green tape on the sleeves and shorts, adorned with a faded eagle design on the front.

Notably, the Super Eagles logo is absent from the jersey but appears on the shorts, while Nike’s logo deviates from the usual Super Eagles colour scheme by being in red.

In December 2023, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) refuted claims of a Super Eagles jersey launch, just two weeks before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).