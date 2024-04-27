Liverpool reach £9.4m deal with Feyenoord for Slot

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for a compensation deal worth £9.4million to secure Arne Slot as their next manager.

The Dutchman is poised to step into the role following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement in January that he would depart Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Reds will now move forward to finalise a contract with the 45-year-old before his official appointment.

Liverpool also agreed to pay Feyenoord £7.7million upfront, with the possibility of an additional £1.7million in add-ons.

Slot guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in the 2022/23 season, and this season they have already secured the Dutch Cup and are on track to finish second in their league.

Slot’s attacking style of play, his personality, and his talent for player development are believed to be key factors in Liverpool’s decision to appoint him.

Slot assumed the managerial reins at Feyenoord in 2021 and had expressed interest in managing in the Premier League when linked with Tottenham in 2023.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso was also a contender for the position after leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title this season. However, Alonso announced in March that he would remain with Leverkusen for the time being.

Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon was also reportedly considered for the role, but it appears Slot emerged as the top choice.

Klopp, who played no part in the selection process for his successor, spoke highly of Slot’s coaching style and character, expressing his optimism for the club’s future under Slot’s leadership.

“If he is the solution, I’m more than happy,” Klopp said. “It sounds all really good.” He also described the Liverpool manager position as “the best job in the world” and expressed confidence in Slot’s ability to bring improvement to the team.