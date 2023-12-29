2023 AFCON: NFF debunks Super Eagles jersey launch

Barely two weeks to the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, the news of a Super Eagles jersey from Nike has been trending across social media platforms on Friday.

Nike launched the current Super Eagles jersey in September 2022 and the NFF is yet to officially unveil the official kits for the 34th edition of AFCON and has swiftly denied reports of a jersey launch for the Super Eagles.

The NFF in a statement on its official X account on Friday denied knowledge of the jersey launch.

“Rumours about a new jersey launch between NIKE and the senior Men’s National team circulating on social media have been brought to our notice.

“We want to inform the general public that this claim is untrue. At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in Cote D’Ivoire next month,” a statement from NFF reads.

The 203 African Cup of Nations will be held across six stadiums in Cote d’Ivoire, featuring Nigeria in Group A against the host nation, Ivory Coast, along with Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, will aim to secure a fourth AFCON victory. The NFF recently launched the nationwide initiative ‘Let’s Do It Again’ to champion their pursuit of another AFCON glory.