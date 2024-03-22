Nike earns high praise for Super Eagles 2024 away kit

Nike has unveiled Nigeria’s 2024 away kit, and according to the sportswear giant, the Super Eagles have yet another fashion-forward ensemble for the pitch.

Despite not participating in an international tournament this summer, Nigeria is treated to a fresh set of home and away kits from Nike, alongside other kit releases.

The Super Eagles 2024 away kit is receiving particular acclaim, and for good reason. It exudes sophistication and innovation, making it a standout piece.

Featuring splashes of green against a sleek black base, the kit commands attention while maintaining a refined elegance seldom seen in other national team strips.

Furthermore, there is symbolism behind the design, as Nike explains: “The Nigeria 2024 away kit symbolizes the vibrant creative communities that unite across the nation whenever the national team plays. The kit incorporates a two-tone green seam that seamlessly transitions into black.”

Nike has consistently impressed with its Nigeria kits, and while previous home shirts garnered attention, it’s the away kit that steals the spotlight this time.

Nigeria will have two opportunities, in matches against Benin and Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, to showcase this striking away shirt before the start of the next season.