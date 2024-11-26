Nigerian striker Victor Boniface on Man United's Radar

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United, joining the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the Red Devils’ radar.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen centre forward has caught the attention of Old Trafford board with his standout performances this season, despite currently being sidelined with a thigh injury.

Boniface played a key role in Leverkusen’s success last season, netting 21 goals and providing 10 assists as they secured both the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal. His strong form carried into this season, with eight goals and one assist across all competitions before his injury setback.

Read Also: Boniface rated Nigeria’s most expensive player at N135bn market value

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed Manchester United’s interest via a post on his X account, stating: “Victor Boniface is one of many strikers on Manchester United’s shortlist. Any potential move would only become a serious consideration next summer due to his current injury status. He is under contract with Bayer 04 Leverkusen until 2028. The Red Devils are actively scouting the striker market, aiming to secure a new forward by the summer if no winter signing is made.”

Under new manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United aims to enhance their attacking options. Although a January transfer may be unlikely due to Boniface’s injury, the Nigerian forward is expected to be a prime target in the summer transfer window.

As the Premier League giants continue to monitor the transfer market, Boniface’s name has emerged as a potential solution to their attacking woes.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share