Boniface rated Nigeria’s most expensive player at N135bn market value

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface, with a market value of €86.5 million (N135 billion), is the most valuable Nigerian player, according to the latest report by the CIES Football Observatory’s statistical model.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward had an outstanding 2023/24 season, helping his team clinch both the Bundesliga and the German Cup titles.

His remarkable performances have positioned him above Napoli’s star striker and reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen.

Boniface capped a sensational season with German Cup glory, as Bayer Leverkusen completed the domestic double, compensating for their UEFA Europa League final loss against fellow Ademola Lookman-inspired Atalanta.

The CIES Football Observatory’s statistical model considers various criteria to explain the differences in the fees invested by clubs. These criteria include age, length of contract, minutes and matches played, results, the economic strength of the player’s club and league, the level of potential buyers, and inflation.

Boniface’s breakout season at Leverkusen saw him contribute significantly, registering 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

His exceptional performance earned him the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, after winning Rookie of the Month for August, September, October, and November.

Boniface is ranked as the 48th most expensive player in the world, a position he shares with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

In comparison, Victor Osimhen, who has a release clause of around €130 million and is valued at €85.6 million, is ranked as the 51st most expensive player.

On the global stage, England’s Jude Bellingham is currently the highest-valued player, with a market value of €280 million following a very successful first season at Real Madrid.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is the second highest-valued player at €255 million, followed by Real Madrid’s Brazilian duo Vinícius Júnior (€241 million) and Rodrygo Goes (€221 million), and their teammate Phil Foden (€204 million).

The top ten also include Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez, Barcelona’s prodigy Lamine Yamal, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.