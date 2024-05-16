Boniface wins Bundesliga Rookie Award

In form Nigerian and Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been awarded the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.

The Super Eagles forward secured the highest number of votes in a competition that included three other standout players.

Boniface joined Xabi Alonso’s squad last summer from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise and quickly made his mark, earning the Newcomer of the Month award consecutively for August, September, October, and November.

The 23-year-old has been a key player in Leverkusen’s impressive 50-game unbeaten run, contributing 13 goals and nine assists in the league, which earned him a well-deserved nomination for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year Award.

According to the Bundesliga official website, Boniface outperformed other nominees, including Ian Maatsen (on loan from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to RB Leipzig), and TSG Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier, to clinch the award.

Despite an adductor injury that sidelined him for three months and caused him to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Nigeria, Boniface has been crucial to Leverkusen’s treble aspirations.

He has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 games across all competitions. With the Bundesliga title secured, Boniface is now eyeing success in the Europa League and DFB-Pokal finals.