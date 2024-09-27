Victor Boniface expresses desire to play in Spain

Victor Boniface

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has hinted at a possible move to Spain after expressing his fondness for the Spanish language.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles forward, who joined Bayer 04 Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, has enjoyed a successful debut season with the Bundesliga club, winning the Bundesliga and the DfB Pokal and reaching the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Boniface has continued his fine form this season, with four goal involvements in three league games. In an interview with Sporty TV, he discussed the mode of communication among the club’s staff and his other teammates, citing the difficulty of learning the local German dialect.

“Yeah, we speak English, but some of my teammates, like Nathan (Tella), attend German classes, but I don’t really have the time. The language is very difficult, but I wish him all the best. No worries, when it’s time to translate, he’ll help me,” the DFL Super Cup winner said.

Additionally, he admitted to having picked up an interest in Spanish. When asked about a club he’d like to play for in Spain, he laughed it off.

“If it’s Spanish, I want to learn Spanish, but German? Not so much. I’d love to play in Spain someday,” the ex-Bodo/Glimt man concluded.

Boniface started Nigeria’s two games during the September International break but was unable to find the back of the net on both occasions.

