Newcastle to battle Chelsea in race to sign Osimhen

Newcastle United are reportedly set to challenge Chelsea in the pursuit of Nigerian star Victor Osimhen next summer. Osimhen’s representatives have placed Newcastle among a select group of clubs that could be interested in a transfer for the prolific striker, who was previously scouted by Newcastle during his time at Lille before his £64.3 million move to Napoli. Since then, he has netted an impressive 65 Serie A goals and led Napoli to a league title.

With Napoli’s recent managerial change under Antonio Conte and a shift in tactical focus, Osimhen has been placed on the transfer list. Although Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Saudi Arabian clubs were linked to him during the last window, no transfer materialized. This left Osimhen out of the starting lineup as Romelu Lukaku took his place. Now on a season-long loan at Galatasaray, Osimhen has continued to shine, recently scoring twice in a 3-2 Europa League victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle’s interest is seen as serious, given the club’s prior scouting efforts and Osimhen’s current wage demands of £110k per week—an amount that fits within Newcastle’s budget. The Chronicle reports that if Newcastle deem Osimhen’s asking price too steep or if he signs elsewhere, they could pivot to Lille’s Jonathan David, who has 13 goals in 19 appearances and may become a free agent this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain keen on Osimhen despite Nicolas Jackson’s form, with Osimhen reportedly eager to emulate his hero, Didier Drogba, by starring for the Blues. However, this doesn’t guarantee his move to Chelsea as he evaluates his options.

Adding to the intrigue, Arsenal are rumored to be targeting Newcastle’s Alexander Isak as their “dream signing,” a move that could further influence Newcastle’s summer transfer plans.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

