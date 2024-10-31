Newcastle stun Chelsea to advance into Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United secured a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, dispatching Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park. Alexander Isak’s opener and an Axel Disasi own goal helped Newcastle avenge Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea.

The match kicked off with intensity as Joelinton hit the post for Newcastle, while Renato Veiga’s deflected shot went narrowly wide for Chelsea. In the 23rd minute, Sandro Tonali seized on a loose pass, setting up Isak for a close-range finish. Just three minutes later, a Joe Willock flick on Isak’s cross led to Disasi inadvertently turning the ball into his net.

Chelsea struggled to handle Newcastle’s relentless pressing and went into halftime down by two goals. Sean Longstaff appeared to add a third midway through the second half, but his header was ruled out for offside. Chelsea saw more possession after the break, but Joao Felix missed a crucial one-on-one with Nick Pope.

Late on, substitute William Osula nearly made it 3-0 for Newcastle, striking the post with a low shot. The St James’ Park faithful showed their appreciation for a spirited performance as Newcastle, runners-up in last year’s Carabao Cup, continued their pursuit of a first domestic trophy since 1955. They’ll meet Brentford at home in the quarter-finals during the week of December 16.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

