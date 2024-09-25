Carabao Cup: Nkunku bags hat-trick as Chelsea sink Barrow 5-0

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku netted a hat-trick as Chelsea breezed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 5-0 win over League Two side Barrow at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a composed finish following a chipped pass from Joao Felix. He quickly added a second with a deft flick from Malo Gusto’s low cross. Chelsea’s dominance continued as Felix’s free-kick hit the post and deflected in off Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman, giving the Blues a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Pedro Neto scored his first Chelsea goal just two minutes into the second half, tapping in Mykhailo Mudryk’s pass across goal. Nkunku completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, capitalizing on an error from Farman to slot the ball into an empty net.

The 26-year-old Frenchman now boasts six goals in eight appearances for Chelsea this season, marking his first start since the team’s opening-day defeat to Manchester City.

