Nkunku’s late goal lifts Chelsea past Bournemouth

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score a late winner for Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku came off the bench to score a late winner, securing a 1-0 victory for Chelsea at Bournemouth. The Blues endured a challenging match, facing a penalty save and hitting the woodwork twice.

Chelsea’s depth, built through significant transfer spending, proved crucial. Jadon Sancho, a recent signing from Manchester United, impressed in his debut. Nkunku’s clinical finish, assisted by Sancho, sealed the win for Chelsea.

The match set a Premier League record with 14 yellow cards. Despite the scrappy nature of the game, Chelsea’s victory lifted them to seventh in the standings.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised his team’s resilience and ability to overcome challenges.

“You cannot come here and win without getting your shirt dirty,” said Maresca, acknowledging his team’s battling performance amid their continued adjustment after a summer of upheaval.

Sancho, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, expressed his excitement about joining Chelsea and making his debut.

Bournemouth, despite dominating much of the match, were unable to convert their chances. Their missed penalty and shots hitting the woodwork proved costly.

Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie both struck the woodwork while record-signing Evanilson failed to convert a penalty in the first half. “We had more everything—more shots, more corners—but at the end, what really matters is to score, and they did,” said Iraola.

