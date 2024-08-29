Chelsea survive Servette scare to book Europa Conference League spot

Chelsea winger Nkunku celebrates his goal

Chelsea booked their place in the Europa Conference League draw with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Servette, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat in the second leg in Geneva.

Enzo Maresca’s side carried a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge and extended their advantage early in the match when Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty in the 14th minute, following a foul on Mykhailo Mudryk by Keigo Tsunemoto.

Servette responded with a goal from Jeremy Guillemenot, who connected with Dereck Kutesa’s pass and fired a first-time shot across Filip Jorgensen to reduce the deficit. The Swiss side then went ahead on the night through a combination of substitutes, as Enzo Crivelli headed in Miroslav Stevanovic’s left-wing cross.

Despite Servette’s spirited comeback, they were unable to find the crucial third goal that would have forced extra time, allowing Chelsea to hold on and progress with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

This marked Chelsea’s first visit to Servette since the years following the Second World War. The Blues appeared to be in control of the tie, but complacency set in, allowing the hosts back into the match.

Jeremy Guillemenot, a former Barcelona academy player, capitalized on Kutesa’s pass to guide his shot into the far corner past Jorgensen in the 32nd minute, reigniting Servette’s hopes. Despite the setback, Chelsea’s first-leg advantage proved decisive as they advanced to the next round.

