Carabao Cup: Gakpo double powers Liverpool to 3-2 win over Brighton

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo netted twice to propel defending champions Liverpool into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with an electrifying 3-2 victory over Brighton.

Liverpool maintained their blistering form Under new manager Arne Slot, while Brighton’s struggle in the Carabao Cup continued, having last reached this stage in 1978/79.

After a goalless and uneventful first half, Gakpo broke the deadlock just a minute into the second half, cutting inside and firing an unstoppable shot past the keeper. This ignited the match, with Liverpool’s goalkeeper Vítezslav Jaros, on his full debut, pulling off a stunning one-handed save moments later to deny Simon Adingra’s header.

Evan Ferguson missed a close chance for Brighton, and Liverpool soon had a prime opportunity to double their lead. On a three-on-one break, Gakpo opted to pass to Dominik Szoboszlai, whose attempt was blocked by Brighton’s defense. However, Gakpo quickly made amends, capitalizing on a Tariq Lamptey error to score his second.

Brighton fought back late, and Adingra’s goal following a Liverpool defensive lapse cut the lead in half. But Luis Diaz restored Liverpool’s cushion in the 81st minute, squeezing in a third, and although Lamptey scored a deflected goal in the dying minutes, it wasn’t enough to prevent Liverpool’s advance.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

