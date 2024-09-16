Chelsea plot January move for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

English Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly considering a January move for Victor Osimhen, reigniting their interest after missing out on the Nigerian striker during the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, a top target for the Blues, joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after late attempts to secure a transfer to Chelsea or Saudi Arabia fell through.

According to reports from CaughtOffside, Chelsea could revisit their bid in January, thanks to a break clause in Osimhen’s loan deal, which allows Napoli to recall him and sell him elsewhere mid-season.

Napoli are keen to avoid losing the Nigerian striker for free when his contract expires in 2026 and have reportedly lowered his release clause to £63.3 million. This makes the prolific forward an attractive option for Chelsea, who may trigger the clause if they deem a new striker necessary during the winter window.

Chelsea could face stiff competition from elite European and Middle Eastern clubs once his price tag lowers.

Sources suggest that Chelsea’s failed attempt to sign Osimhen in the summer was due to the forward’s wage demands, reportedly £400,000 per week, which the Blues could not meet despite making a solid offer on personal terms.

The decision to pursue Osimhen in January will depend on the performances of Chelsea’s current strikers—Nicolas Jackson, Joao Felix, and Christopher Nkunku. If they fail to meet expectations, the club may prioritise signing a new forward.

With Chelsea off to a strong start under manager Enzo Maresca, the coming months will determine whether the club moves for Osimhen in the winter window.

Osimhen made an impactful debut for Galatasaray, providing an assist as the Turkish champions cruised to a 5-0 victory over Rizespor in a Turkish Super Lig match at the RAMS Park.

The Nigerian striker was instrumental in Galatasaray’s dominant performance, playing the full 90 minutes.

Osimhen nearly scored in the 15th minute and was credited with an assist in the 25th minute when his header found Abdulkerim Bardakcı.

