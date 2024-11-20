Nadal falls to Van de Zandschulp in Davis Cup quarter-final

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal‘s final professional tennis match ended in a disappointing loss to Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutch player defeated the Spanish legend 6-4, 6-4 in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday giving the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over Spain.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion will end his illustrious career after Spain’s Davis Cup campaign in Malaga, following two injury-plagued years.

There were doubts over Nadal’s participation until Spanish team captain David Ferrer officially confirmed his inclusion in the first singles match of the opening finals clash. The 38-year-old looked visibly moved during the Spanish national anthem, while fans filled the arena with chants of “Rafa, Rafa.”

“It was an emotional day, with nerves before what could be my last singles match as a professional,” Nadal admitted. “Hearing the national anthem for the final time as a professional was very special.”

Nadal, who made his Davis Cup debut in 2004, had previously won 29 out of 30 Davis Cup singles matches and held two victories over Van de Zandschulp. However, despite a determined second-set effort backed by passionate home support, the Spaniard couldn’t overcome his Dutch opponent.

“In the beginning, I think we were both nervous. The first service games didn’t go smoothly… the crowd was tough, understandably,” said Van de Zandschulp. “Playing against Rafa in Spain is a challenge — he’s probably the greatest sportsman Spain has ever seen.”

A small but vocal group of Dutch fans, dressed in bright orange, provided Van de Zandschulp with crucial support. “It was unbelievable; I needed it because there were so many people cheering for him,” the Dutch player noted. “If I were in the crowd, I would have been rooting for him too.”

With his physical condition in decline, Nadal ranked 154th in the world, attempted to shorten points with powerful serves and flashes of his lethal forehand, accompanied by trademark fist pumps and roars of determination. However, World No. 80 Van de Zandschulp targeted Nadal’s backhand, and the Spaniard struggled on the indoor hard court — a surface far from ideal for the 14-time Roland Garros champion, famously known as the ‘King of Clay.’

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

