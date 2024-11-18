Nadal eyes one last title in emotional Davis Cup farewell

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has the opportunity to cap off his legendary career with a final triumph as he leads Spain in the Davis Cup Finals this week on home soil in Malaga.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion announced last month that he would retire following the tournament, but he insists that his primary focus remains on helping Spain win, not on the emotional end of his career.

The spotlight will be on Nadal throughout the Davis Cup Finals, as fans and players alike witness the conclusion of his remarkable journey in professional tennis. However, Nadal is adamant that his priority is “to help the team win” and, if possible, to lift one final trophy to conclude a glittering career.

“If I’m on the court, I hope to control my emotions. I’m not here to retire,” Nadal emphasized. “I’m here to help the team win. It’s my last week in a team competition, and the most important thing is to help the team. The emotions will come at the end. Before and after, I will be focused on what I have to do.”

Nadal has battled injuries in recent years, limiting his appearances in 2024. He competed in only one Grand Slam this season, the French Open, and suffered a second-round exit in the Olympic singles at the hands of long-time rival Novak Djokovic. He also joined forces with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in doubles at the Olympics.

With Nadal’s recent absence from competitive hard-court play—his last being in Brisbane this January—Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer may consider using him in a doubles capacity rather than in singles. Spain’s strong squad includes Marcel Granollers, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pedro Martinez, and the four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz.

Nadal, who has won the Davis Cup five times and is unbeaten in the competition since 2004, reflected on his last week in a team environment with gratitude. “I’m enjoying the week,” he told reporters. “I’m not paying much attention to the retirement thing. It will be a big change in my life after this week. I’m very excited and happy to be here.”

Spain will face the Netherlands in their opening match at the eight-nation tournament, with the home crowd eager to support their greatest player. If Spain advances, they will meet either Germany or Canada in the semi-finals. This year’s Davis Cup Finals, running from November 19-24, take place in Malaga, which is also hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

