Moët & Chandon celebrates Roger Federer’s exit from professional tennis

Moët & Chandon, a French winery brand, has unveiled a new initiative tagged ‘#Toasttoroger’ to celebrate Roger Federer, its brand ambassador, following his farewell to professional tennis.

The initiative, according to the company, will see friends and fans around the world send social media messages of love, appreciation, and memories to celebrate the tennis star, as he starts a new chapter in his life away from the tennis court.

The company described the initiative as an extraordinary tribute worthy of a man who is a universal inspiration of elegance, respect, and generosity, and Moët & Chandon is proud to have him as an ambassador since 2012.

Berta de Pablos-Barbier, president and CEO of Moët & Chandon, said it is a proud moment for the brand to toast Roger Federer, an extraordinary ambassador, whose close ties of friendship will continue beyond his professional tennis career.

Pablos-Barbier, said the bond between the brand and Roger Federer was sealed in 2012 when he was welcomed as a global brand ambassador and friend of the Maison.

He said that Moët & Chandon has been by Roger’s side during his most celebrated moments, elevating the relationship into an exciting adventure defined by shared values of excellence, and elegance.

According to Pablos-Barbier, Roger Federer’s innovation and overall glamour and style resonate strongly with Moët & Chandon as he echoes the house’s core values of longevity, success, and a mastery of craft, true to an inimitable style with great attention to detail.

“Acknowledging that celebration is at the heart of each era and culture, is aiming at elevating exceptional moments of togetherness with its effervescence. From trying small to achieving big, from the first step to a milestone, the House celebrates the life and everything that comes with it, sealing unexpected and exciting encounters,” Pablos-Barbier said.

He further said that the company is looking forward to seeing speeches, dances, and all good vibes dedicated to its beloved ambassador. He added that the social media videos, photos, and messages will be compiled into a digital wall of fame, curated by Moët & Chandon, accessible via the House’s digital platforms.

“As a special dedication to Roger Federer, the House has worked with Emmanuel Cossu, the French film, and video director, to produce a visual record of testimonials by an exclusive circle of remarkable personalities who have marked Roger’s life,” he said.

Pablos-Barbier, said that for every post shared with the hashtag #ToastToRoger, Moët & Chandon will make a donation on behalf of the participants to the Roger Federer Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to enabling parents and local communities in providing children with the opportunity for a good education.

Moët & Chandon have previously been involved in Roger’s philanthropic causes, such as ‘The Match For Africa series,’ conceived with the aim of raising funds for his foundation.