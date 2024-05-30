Mike Tyson health issues raise concerns ahead of Jake Paul’s fight

Concerns about Mike Tyson’s health have surfaced ahead of his anticipated comeback bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20.

Given his age and the significant hiatus from professional boxing, medical experts have cautioned the 57-year-old about potential health hazards associated with his participation in the match.

An ulcer flare-up during a recent American Airlines flight from Miami to LA on May 26 left the boxing icon feeling nauseous and dizzy, prompting flight staff to seek medical assistance from passengers.

While Mike Tyson acknowledged that his training is progressing well, he admitted that his body isn’t as resilient as it once was.

“I’m beautiful… I’m doing great but my body is [struggling] right now. I’m sore,” Mike Tyson remarked during an appearance in Harlem, New York, on May 13.

With just weeks remaining until his fight with Paul in Texas, Mike Tyson’s medical history has come under scrutiny. Years of boxing, coupled with drug-related issues and a relentless approach to his career, have taken a toll on his health over time.

Tyson himself has acknowledged his mortality, expressing on his Hotboxin podcast a sense of realization that his time may be limited.

“We’re all gonna die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face,” he reflected, hinting at the approach of his “expiration date.”

Health problems such as sciatica, a condition involving irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve, have plagued Tyson in the past. He disclosed his struggles with the condition in September 2022 and has occasionally been confined to a wheelchair during flare-ups.

Back issues have been a recurring challenge for Tyson, leading to his retirement from boxing in 2005. Following his loss to Lennox Lewis in 2002, Tyson famously exclaimed, “I broke my back, my back is broken, Spinal!” clarifying later that his spinal issues stemmed from years of rigorous training.

In addition to physical ailments, Tyson has battled mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder and depression. His turbulent personal life, marked by trauma and trust issues, has been well-documented.

Post-retirement, Mike Tyson has been candid about his struggles with drug addiction, particularly cocaine, and his experimentation with psychedelic substances. He has shared anecdotes about his drug-induced experiences, including ingesting venom from a poisonous toad.

While Mike Tyson has not openly discussed brain trauma, medical professionals are concerned about the cumulative effects of his boxing career. Prolonged exposure to head impacts heightens the risk of conditions like chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), raising apprehensions about Tyson’s long-term neurological health.