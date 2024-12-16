Maresca warns Chelsea not ready for Premier League title challenge

Enzo Maresca

Despite securing a fifth consecutive Premier League win with a 2-1 victory over Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has cautioned that his side is still not ready to compete for the Premier League title.

Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson scored for Chelsea, but a late goal from Bryan Mbeumo sparked a chaotic finish that saw Cucurella sent off in stoppage time.

“For me, no matter how many games we win, there are things that demonstrate we’re not ready to compete for the title at this moment,” Maresca said. “A team that knows how to win wouldn’t concede that goal.”

Maresca has consistently downplayed the possibility of a title challenge, emphasizing the need for continued improvement. “The fans, they can dream and think. But us inside as a club, as a squad, as players, as a coaching staff, we need to be realistic,” he added.

Maresca expressed frustration with Chelsea’s inability to put the game to bed earlier, lamenting their failure to capitalize on their dominance. “We were in control of the game except for the last 10 minutes where we conceded,” he said. “We created chances. We could have scored more. We deserved to win the game.”

The victory moves Chelsea within two points of league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. However, with key rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all dropping points this weekend, Chelsea will be looking to capitalize on their momentum and continue their climb up the table.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share