Chelsea defeat Tottenham to narrow Liverpool gap

Chelsea staged a dramatic comeback to overcome a two-goal deficit and secure a thrilling 4-3 victory over London rivals Tottenham, closing the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

Spurs had taken a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes thanks to early goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski, capitalizing on Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella’s costly slips. Cucurella was later forced to change boots after his mishaps led to both Tottenham goals.

Momentum shifted when Jadon Sancho sparked Chelsea’s comeback with a brilliant solo goal, dribbling past defenders before curling a low shot into the net. Enzo Fernandez leveled the score before two second-half penalties from Cole Palmer completed the turnaround.

Tottenham’s promising start crumbled as injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Brennan Johnson further hampered their efforts. While Son Heung-min added a late third for Spurs, the game had already slipped away.

Chelsea’s victory piles more pressure on Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and edges Mauricio Pochettino’s side closer to Liverpool, whose game against Everton was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

