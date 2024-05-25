Five youngest managers to win the Premier League title

The English Premier League is one of the most competitive and thrilling football leagues globally, known for producing some of the game’s finest managers. Interestingly, several of these successful managers achieved greatness without extensive experience.

The oldest manager to win the Premier League is Sir Alex Ferguson, who was 71 years and 112 days old when he last won it with Manchester United in 2013. Ferguson lifted his first title at Old Trafford at the age of 51 years and 122 days, marking a long and illustrious career in English football. In this week’s edition of BusinessDay Business of Sports, we take a look at the five youngest managers who have won the Premier League title.

Jose Mourinho

Age: 42 Years

Portuguese tactician Jos Mourinho is the youngest manager to ever win the Premier League. At just 42 years old, he led Chelsea to the title in the 2004/2005 season. Mourinho joined Chelsea in 2004 after a spectacular season with Porto, where he won the Champions League. He quickly made an impact at Chelsea, securing their first league title in 50 years. Under his leadership, Chelsea set a record by conceding only 15 goals in that season, a record that still stands.

Kenny Dalglish

Age: 44 Years

Former Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers at the age of 44 during the 1994/1995 season. While Dalglish is best remembered for his time at Liverpool, his managerial success with Blackburn is historic. Dalglish led Blackburn to their first league title in 81 years, narrowly beating Manchester United by one point. Key players like Alan Shearer played crucial roles in this triumph.

Pep Guardiola

Age: 47 Years

Pep Guardiola was 47 when he first won the Premier League with Manchester City in the 2017/2018 season. Known for his innovative tactics and emphasis on possession-based football, Guardiola guided City to a record-breaking 100 points that season. By the time he won his first Premier League title, Guardiola had already secured multiple league titles in Spain and Germany. He has since added more Premier League titles to his name, cementing his legacy in English football.

Roberto Mancini

Age: 47 Years

Roberto Mancini, at age 47, led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in the dramatic 2011/2012 season. Mancini, who had previously won three Serie A titles, took over City in 2009. His tenure is best remembered for the last-minute heroics of Sergio Agüero, whose goal in the dying moments of the season clinched the title from rivals Manchester United. This moment remains one of the most iconic in Premier League history.

Antonio Conte

Age: 47 Years

Antonio Conte also won the Premier League at the age of 47, managing Chelsea to the title in the 2016/2017 season. Known for his tactical prowess, Conte introduced the 3-4-3 formation, leading Chelsea to a 30-game unbeaten streak. This tactical shift proved pivotal, and Chelsea secured the title with two games to spare. Conte’s success at Chelsea was a testament to his managerial acumen.