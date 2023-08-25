Manchester United complete medicals for Altay Bayindir

Manchester United have completed medicals for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, as the Red Devils look to bring in a new back-up for Andre Onana.

United allowed David de Gea to leave on a free transfer this summer, and Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton are currently the only other senior goalkeepers at the club.

Bayindir is a 25-year-old Turkey international who has made over 140 appearances for Fenerbahce. He is known for his shot-stopping ability and his distribution.

The deal is reportedly worth around €5 million, and Bayindir is expected to complete his move to Old Trafford in the coming days.

Read also: Why Man Utd may move for Osimhen against next season

The arrival of Bayindir would give United a much-needed boost in goalkeeping depth.

The transfer is a sign that United are serious about improving their squad this summer. Erik ten Hag is looking to build a team that can challenge for trophies, and he will need a strong goalkeeper if he is to be successful.