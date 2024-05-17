Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot confirms Liverpool’s job

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has confirmed he will replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager. The 56-year-old German tactician, who has been at the helm since October 2015, will leave at the end of the season after a successful tenure, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and two EFL Cups.

Following Klopp’s announcement in January 2024, several top managers were considered for the position. However, in April, it was reported that Slot would be the next manager at Anfield in a compensation deal worth up to £9.4m was agreed with Feyenoord.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year,” Slot said on Friday.

“Until now, I was not thinking about this being the build-up to my last match, but that starts coming now. At the beginning of the week, you are thinking about training and those kinds of things. But the feeling gets stronger now.

“That is why I’m a little bit late now [for the news conference] because I wanted to say goodbye to some people personally and take time for them, more than just shaking hands. I understand that good results help, but it is very nice to feel that people really are thinking it’s a pity that I’m leaving.”

Slot’s final game at Feyenoord, after three years in charge, will be Sunday’s Eredivisie home match against Excelsior. Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool also concludes on the same day with a home Premier League game against Wolves.

Feyenoord confirmed the 45-year-old’s departure on social media, stating: “The Arne Slot era is coming to an end. Let’s enjoy the last moments.” Liverpool has not yet commented on the announcement.