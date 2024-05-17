Man United begin talks with Tuchel as Ten Hag exit nears

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have opened discussions with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel about a potential move to Old Trafford, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans for Erik ten Hag‘s replacement.

The Red Devils secured a crucial three points in their race for European football against Newcastle on Wednesday, but there is still significant pressure on the Dutch coach.

Ultimately, ten Hag’s future could hinge on whether Man Utd can beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Tuchel has long been considered one of the frontrunners to replace Ten Hag and has many admirers at Old Trafford who is leaving his role at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Bayern parted ways with Tuchel in February, but there have been rumours that he might stay at the Allianz Arena for another campaign.

However, Tuchel has now announced that he will be leaving Bayern in the coming weeks, presenting the Red Devils with a prime opportunity to bring him in.

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s final match of the season against Hoffenheim, Tuchel confirmed that his tenure with the German giants will come to an end.

“This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager,” Tuchel said.

“There were talks, but we didn’t reach an agreement.

“The feedback from recent weeks was the foundation for us having a discussion to stay and continue together… but we couldn’t reach an agreement.

“I won’t name the reasons. The agreement from February stands, I am leaving Bayern.”

This means that Man United’s chances of securing Tuchel have just been boosted, considering that no compensation will be required to secure his services, which will surely appeal to Ratcliffe.

At 50 years old, Tuchel boasts an impressive trophy cabinet throughout his career. He recently led Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title, claimed the Champions League victory with Chelsea in 2021, and secured two league championships with Paris Saint-Germain.

Gareth Southgate, the current England manager, and Thomas Frank of Brentford are also contenders for Man United’s coaching job.