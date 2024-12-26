Man City vs Everton: Guardiola's men eye Boxing Day revival against Toffees

The first Premier League fixture after Christmas will see Everton make a trip to Etihad Stadium to face champions Manchester City on Boxing Day.

City’s demise this season has arguably been the biggest story across Europe, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking out of the title race and on a run of one win in 12 games. The reigning Premier League champions are in dismal form and suffered another confidence-sapping defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

City, currently sitting in 7th place in the Premier League, find themselves outside the top six at Christmas, trailing behind unexpected contenders such as Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

A home fixture against Everton may seem straightforward for the Citizens, but Sean Dyche’s stubborn Toffees have picked up points against Arsenal and Chelsea in their last two matches. Goalless draws against the London behemoths have moved them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Sitting a mammoth 12 points behind Liverpool having also played a game more suggests the title is already beyond them.

Playing first on Boxing Day gives them a chance to move back up the table briefly though, and City have not lost back-to-back home league games in almost four years.

While many of the clubs they have faced in recent weeks have been challenging opponents, City now face Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United, Salford City, Brentford, and Ipswich Town in their next six across all competitions, handing them the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Everton in particular have proven very favorable opponents in recent years, as City have not lost at home to the Toffees in 13 matches. 1 Since their promotion back to the top flight in the early 2000s, City have also won all seven of their home matches played on Boxing Day. However, the only other time these two have met on this day in the Premier League, Everton emerged victorious – back in 2004

