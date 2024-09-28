Manchester City suffer major blow as Rodri faces season-ending injury

Rodri

Manchester City have been dealt a major blow in their quest for a fifth straight Premier League title, with Rodri ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Spain international underwent surgery on Friday after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during last week’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. “He had surgery this morning, ACL and some meniscus,” Guardiola revealed. “So, next season he will be here.

This season is over.”

Rodri, 28, has been instrumental to City’s success, and his absence will be keenly felt by Guardiola, who described him as “irreplaceable.” The defensive midfielder played a pivotal role in City’s triumph last season, where they secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title, and was also named the player of the tournament at Euro 2024 as Spain lifted the trophy.

Guardiola, speaking ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Newcastle, called the news “the worst possible,” emphasizing Rodri’s importance to the team. “We have to do it as a team and find a way to play during a lot of months without an important player for us. Everybody knows it.”

Rodri’s impact at City is undeniable, as each of the club’s last four Premier League defeats came when he wasn’t in the squad. His unbeaten run in the league stretches back 52 matches, dating to February 2023.

While Rodri’s injury is a significant setback, Guardiola remained optimistic about his squad’s depth, citing possible replacements such as Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji. “Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) can play in that position,” he said. “So we have alternatives.”

With the January transfer window looming, Guardiola didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing in reinforcements. “We’ll talk today with Txiki (Begiristain, City’s director of football) and see what potential problems we have,” he said.

Rodri’s injury follows a frustrating start to the season, as he had already missed City’s first four games due to a hamstring issue. His absence now compounds Guardiola’s injury woes, with Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also sidelined ahead of City’s match against Newcastle.

Rodri, who joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, has been a consistent performer and is considered one of the top midfielders in world football. His absence will present a major challenge as City look to retain their Premier League title and pursue Champions League glory.

