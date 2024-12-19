Friedkin Group completes £400m Everton takeover

The Friedkin Group has officially finalised a £400m deal to acquire a 99.5% stake in Everton, marking the end of Farhad Moshiri’s tenure at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club now becomes the 10th Premier League team under majority American ownership.

Led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, whose net worth is valued at £6.16bn by Forbes, the Texas-based Friedkin Group also owns Serie A side Roma. The acquisition ushers in a new chapter for Everton, which has struggled in recent seasons to maintain its status as a Premier League mainstay.

The deal initially agreed upon on September 23, required regulatory approval from the Premier League, which has now been granted. Friedkin is set to assume the role of chairman of Everton’s board, while Marc Watts, president of the Friedkin Group, will take on responsibilities as executive chairman, managing the club’s day-to-day operations.

In an open letter, Friedkin expressed his excitement and commitment to the club. “I take immense pride in welcoming one of England’s most historic football clubs to our global family, the Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution. Whilst we are new to the club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world. We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city.”

Moshiri, a British-Iranian businessman, first invested in Everton in 2016 with a 49.9% stake, later increasing his shareholding to 94.1% in 2022. Under his ownership, the club has faced significant challenges, including financial difficulties and disappointing league performances.

Everton, a club that has remained in the English top flight since 1953-54, has endured a string of poor finishes in recent years, placing 16th, 17th, and 15th in the past three seasons. The team currently sits 16th in the Premier League standings under manager Sean Dyche.

Representatives of the Friedkin Group are expected to attend Everton’s upcoming clash against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday, signalling the dawn of a new era for the club and its fans.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

