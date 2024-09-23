Friedkin Group to acquire 94% stake in Everton

The Friedkin Group has reached an agreement to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94% majority stake in Everton football club, subject to approval from the Premier League, Football Association, and Financial Conduct Authority.

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group confirmed the deal on Monday, stating, “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club. Our focus is on securing the necessary approvals to finalise the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

The group, led by chairman Dan Friedkin, who also owns Serie A club AS Roma, had initially agreed in principle to acquire Moshiri’s stake in June. However, negotiations were called off a month later after both parties failed to finalize terms. This followed earlier talks with Miami-based 777 Partners, which were also unsuccessful.

Friedkin, whose net worth is estimated at £5.7 billion by Forbes, re-entered talks as part of a complex takeover saga that also involved American businessman and Crystal Palace owner John Textor. However, Textor’s attempt fell through due to Premier League rules preventing ownership of more than one club.

The Friedkin Group has already lent £200 million to Everton, which could be converted into equity as part of the deal. The agreement between Friedkin and Moshiri’s Blue Heaven Holdings has been signed, with finances in place for completion.

The group completed its due diligence during its exclusivity period in June, and issues surrounding a separate £200 million loan from 777 Partners have been resolved.

Friedkin’s vision involves incorporating Everton and Roma into a multi-club model. However, Roma’s season has started tumultuously, with the sacking of manager Daniele de Rossi just four games into the campaign, prompting fan protests and the resignation of chief executive Lina Souloukou.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.