Man City stumble at Crystal Palace

Manchester City’s struggles continued as they failed to secure a win for the eighth time in nine games, settling for a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The reigning Premier League champions missed the chance to climb to second in the table, with the draw coming after a midweek 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest that appeared to halt their slump.

City endured a nightmare start when Daniel Muñoz latched onto Will Hughes’ pass and fired Palace ahead just four minutes into the game. Erling Haaland equalized with a towering header from Matheus Nunes’ cross, taking his league tally to 13 goals, tying Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Despite a strong start to the second half, City were stunned when Maxence Lacroix headed home Hughes’ corner to restore Palace’s lead. Rico Lewis managed to draw City level with a stunning strike into the top corner but was sent off just six minutes from time, leaving City to hang on for a point.

The draw leaves City fourth, eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, further denting their hopes of a fifth consecutive title.

In other Premier League news, the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed due to severe weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh. High winds and heavy rain prompted safety concerns, with the decision to call off the match made early Saturday morning.

“Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff, and players is of paramount importance,” Everton said in a statement.

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table remains intact as City’s stuttering form adds to the intrigue in the title race.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

