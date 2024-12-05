Guardiola urges Man City to maintain winning form after Forest victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his side to maintain winning form after breaking a seven-game winless streak following a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The victory, which ended a barren run including six defeats—the worst stretch of Guardiola’s career—came at a cost, with defenders Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji both leaving the field due to injuries.

“We needed it. The club and the players needed to win, but it’s just one game,” said Guardiola. “The problems continue with Manu and Nathan. Breaking this routine of not winning is important, but we have to continue.”

Man City’s recent struggles have been exacerbated by injuries, notably to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, sidelined for the season with a knee injury. However, Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the starting XI after nearly three months provided a much-needed boost. The Belgian assisted Bernardo Silva’s opener and netted City’s second goal, showcasing his value to the squad.

Jeremy Doku sealed the win in the second half, helping City avoid a repeat of their recent 3-3 collapse against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Guardiola dismissed speculation of a rift with De Bruyne, praising the midfielder’s recovery: “He fought a lot. His physicality wasn’t right for Feyenoord, but his minutes at Anfield were excellent, and today he played 75 fantastic minutes.”

Despite the win, injury concerns persist. Ake and Akanji are doubtful for Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace, although Phil Foden could return after missing the Forest match due to bronchitis.

