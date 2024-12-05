Man City end winless streak with 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest

Manchester City ended a seven-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in a midweek Premier League fixture.

Early goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne gave Pep Guardiola’s side a firm grip on the match by halftime, with Jeremy Doku sealing the win with a third goal just 12 minutes into the second half.

City’s struggles leading into this game were evident, with six defeats and a dramatic 3-3 draw against Feyenoord, where they squandered a 3-0 lead in the final 20 minutes. This time, however, City showed resilience and composure to see the match through, much to Guardiola’s relief.

Despite the win, it wasn’t a flawless performance. Misplaced passes and poor ball control occasionally disrupted their rhythm. Forest nearly capitalized on a rare mistake when Chris Wood broke clear after a sloppy De Bruyne back pass, only to roll his shot wide, missing a golden opportunity to equalize Silva’s 8th-minute opener.

City punished that miss moments later, with De Bruyne making amends by finishing a neat exchange with fellow Belgian Doku to double their lead. Doku later capped off the victory with a stunning strike from the edge of the box, securing City’s joint-biggest league win of the season. Guardiola’s animated celebration on the touchline reflected the sense of relief and satisfaction at finally putting an end to their difficult run.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

