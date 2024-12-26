Man City stumble again, held by Everton at Etihad

Manchester City’s poor run of form continued with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton at the Etihad Stadium, with Erling Haaland again struggling in front of goal and having his second-half penalty saved by Jordan Pickford.

Man City, aiming to close the gap on the top four, got off to a dream start when Bernardo Silva’s 14th-minute shot deflected off Jarrad Branthwaite and found the net. Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the early exchanges, with Josko Gvardiol rattling the post inside three minutes. Despite their control, City squandered chances to extend their lead, most notably when Phil Foden set up Silva, who missed a gilt-edged opportunity.

Everton capitalized on City’s profligacy, levelling in the 36th minute with a stunning strike from Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegalese forward expertly controlled Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross before curling an exquisite finish into the far corner.

Read Also: Guardiola warns Man City risk missing out on Champions League

City had a golden chance to retake the lead early in the second half when Vitalii Mykolenko fouled Savinho in the box. However, Pickford guessed correctly to deny Haaland from the spot, adding to the striker’s recent struggles.

Despite relentless pressure, City failed to break down Everton’s resolute defence, leaving them to reflect on another missed opportunity. The champions have now won just once in their last 13 matches across all competitions, a staggering decline for a team accustomed to dominance.

The result leaves Man City sixth in the table, three points behind Nottingham Forest in fourth and a daunting 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, both of whom still have games in hand. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s Everton climbed to 15th, buoyed by their resilience on the road.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share