Luton defender Osho makes Super Eagles list for Ghana, Mali friendlies

Luton FC defender Gabriel Osho has been handed his first national call-up as he was named in Super Eagles list for the international friendly matches against Ghana and Mali on March 22 and 26 respectively in Morocco.

Born to Nigerian parents in England, Osho embraces the chance to represent the Super Eagles after committing to play for the three-time African champions.

Wilfred Ndidi and Sadiq Umar who missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast due to injuries return to the team, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tyronne Ebuehi, Cyril Dessers, made a comeback to the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Ghana on March 22nd before playing Mali on the 26th of the same month. The games will serve as a preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June when the Super Eagles face South Africa.

African vice champions Nigeria will take on Ghana’s Black Stars and Les Aigles of Mali in two top-grade friendly matches in the Moroccan city of Marrakech later this month.

The clash with Ghana’s Black Stars could resurrect vintage memories of a 73-year rivalry involving the West African giants, dating back to October 1951 when Nigeria bounced the Gold Coast 5-0 in a Jalco Cup encounter in Lagos.

Most recently, the two teams clashed in March 2022 in a two-legged play-off for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, with the Black Stars edging out Nigeria on the away-goal rule after a 1-1 aggregate.

Nigeria and Mali nicknamed ‘Eagles’, last clashed in a friendly match in Rouen, France in the summer of 2016. The encounter ended scoreless. The Malian Eagles had, three years earlier, lost 1-4 to eventual winners Super Eagles in Durban in the semi-finals of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Gabriel Osho (Luton FC, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (Cardiff City, Wales); Benjamin Tianimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)