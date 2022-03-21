World Cup qualifier: Ghana hits up preparation against Nigeria

The Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) are putting finishing touches to ensure the Black Stars upstage Nigeria the forthcoming World Cup qualifying match on Friday, March 25, and the return leg at Abuja on Tuesday, Match 29 respectively.

To this effect, the association has invited Felix Afena-Gyan, AS Roma’s forward to beef up the team. Afena-Gyan bowed to pressure to play for Ghana after previously turning down the national call. A picture on Twitter showed the player airborne en route to Ghana.

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars said earlier that he is expecting a full house by the close of business on Monday, March 21 as the team prepares ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Ghana will host Nigeria in one of the two-legged encounters for a place among the five teams to represent Africa at the Qatar World Cup.

Ghanaian players invited for the clash have received their air tickets and have already started arriving in the country.

According to GHANAsoccernet.com, “Despite the Ghana FA strategy not to release the squad in time for the game, it is gathered that the squad will be dominated by players to have featured in the 2021 AFCON and some debutants.”

Ghana is expected to open camp on Monday, March 21, 2022 with the team expected to train in Accra before flying out to Kumasi.

The Black Stars who have won the AFCON trophy four good times are expected to continue with their preparations in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Read also: Russia still suspended from 2022 World Cup qualifying, court says

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the crucial encounter on March 25 at 6pm.

CAF’s endorsement of the stadium comes after the federation’s licensing inspector visited the stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.

In a letter signed by CAF Development Officer, Raul Chipenda and sent to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. and copied to FIFA, CAF stated that:

“Reference to the CAF stadium inspection conducted to Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match, Ghana Vs. Nigeria scheduled for the 25th of March 2022, following the analysis of the report we have taken the following decision:

Grant a one-match approval for the use of Baba Yara Sports Stadium (Kumasi) in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match Ghana vs. Nigeria;

Upon conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff round match, the stadium is automatically removed from the list of CAF approved stadiums and will only be approved for any subsequent CAF/FIFA international senior national teams matches and CAF men’s interclub competitions following the implementation of all the CAF remarks”.

The Stadium has been given a one-match approval to host the 2022 World Cup playoff first leg.

The Black Stars have not lost to the Super Eagles in any of their last four matches in all competitions, and this giving Ghanaians the confidence that form will not matter when both arch-rivals meet on the pitch on March 25 and 29.