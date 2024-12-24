Lookman talks tough ahead of Atalanta’s showdown with Lazio

Ademola Lookman

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward and 2024 African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman has issued a stern warning to Lazio ahead of their crucial Serie A clash this weekend.

Following Atalanta’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Empoli, which propelled them back to the top of the Italian league table, Lookman emphasized the importance of maintaining their momentum.

“We are already focused on the next match,” Lookman told DAZN. “Lazio is a strong team and it will be a difficult challenge, but we know we can do even better. We will prepare in the best way, as always, to try to win this one too.”

Lookman attributed Atalanta’s success to their strong team spirit and unwavering work ethic. “Our strength is the group. We are united, we work hard, and we always want to improve. Every game is a battle, and we try to face it with the right mentality. We are never satisfied,” he added.

The former Fulham and Leicester City winger enjoyed a stellar 2024, culminating in his crowning as the African Footballer of the Year. He started the year by reaching the Africa Cup of Nations final with Nigeria and then guided Atalanta to Europa League glory with a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Looking ahead, Lookman expressed his ambition to continue improving and achieve even greater heights in 2025. “Yes, I really hope so,” he responded when asked if the next year could be even better than 2024. “Every year I try to improve myself, to be a better version of myself. This also applies to the team. We are focused on our goal and we can’t wait to face the next challenges.”

Lookman has been a key player for Atalanta this season, contributing nine goals and four assists in 14 league appearances.

