CAF Awards: Ademola Lookman credits Atalanta move for career transformation

Newly crowned African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, has revealed how his move to Atalanta in 2022 was pivotal in reshaping his football career.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward overcame stiff competition from Achraf Hakimi, Ronwen Williams, Serhou Guirassy, and Simon Adingra to claim the prestigious award.

Lookman became the sixth Nigerian to claim the prestigious CAF Player of the Year award at the 2024 CAF Awards in Marrakech. The achievement marked a defining moment for Lookman, whose career had been marked by struggles to make a lasting impact during his stints at Charlton Athletic, Fulham, RB Leipzig, Leicester City, and Everton.

Lookman’s breakthrough came after joining Serie A side Atalanta, where he has flourished over the past two years. The Nigerian star has scored 43 goals and provided 23 assists in 97 appearances for the Bergamo-based club. His hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final last season against Bayer Leverkusen was instrumental in securing the title for Atalanta.

When asked about the role Atalanta played in his development, Lookman expressed his gratitude, saying:

“I think the environment that the club (Atalanta) gave me has been very key to my growth as a player. And also, just timing. I’ve always believed in myself and my ability to achieve great things. But, yeah, the time has come, and I’m just blessed to be here.”

Lookman’s standout performances in 2024 also earned him 14th place in the FIFA Men’s Ballon d’Or rankings, underscoring his impact on the global stage.

In winning the CAF Player of the Year award, Lookman joins an elite list of Nigerian football legends, including Rasheed Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, and Victor Osimhen.

Lookman’s journey from England’s Premier League to the Bundesliga and finally Serie A has not only transformed his career but also cemented his place among Africa’s football greats.

