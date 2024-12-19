Lookman eyes Liverpool move amid Arsenal, Chelsea interest

Lookman eyes Liverpool move amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Nigerian international and 2024 CAF Africa Men’s Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, appears set for a move back to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool vying for his signature.

The Atalanta forward has enjoyed a stellar year, including a Europa League final hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen and a strong Serie A campaign with 11 goals and five assists in 19 appearances. His performances have propelled Atalanta to the top of the table, riding a 10-game winning streak.

Despite his success in Italy, Lookman, 27, is reportedly prioritising a move to Liverpool over other suitors. According to Anfield Watch, Lookman’s representatives have already expressed his desire to join the Merseyside club, citing his preference for a return to the northwest of England, where he previously played for Everton.

“Atalanta priced clubs out of a move in the summer, but Lookman still harbours hopes of a January transfer. He has even kept a house in the area as he plans for a potential return,” the report states.

Liverpool’s interest is bolstered by uncertainty surrounding Luis Diaz’s future, making Lookman a key target. Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested but face an uphill battle to secure the Nigerian forward’s services.

As the January transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a concrete move for Lookman or if other Premier League clubs will intensify their pursuit of the Nigerian forward.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

