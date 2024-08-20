Atalanta demand €40m for Lookman after PSG bypass club in transfer bid

Atalanta are holding firm on a €40 million asking price for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman amid strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Serie A club is reportedly infuriated by PSG’s approach, which saw the French giants bypass formal negotiations and directly offer the player a contract that more than doubles his current salary.

Lookman, who made headlines with a hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen and also featured in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid, has been left out of Atalanta’s squad for their Serie A match against Lecce.

Reports suggest that the player requested to be excluded from the lineup as he pushes for a transfer.

While Saudi Pro League clubs have also expressed interest in the forward, PSG’s lucrative offer worth €4.5 million per season, doubling his current €1.8 million salary appears to be the main factor driving Lookman’s desire to leave Bergamo.

Atalanta are not only frustrated by PSG’s direct approach to Lookman but also face a similar situation with Teun Koopmeiners and Juventus, leaving the club in a difficult position as the transfer window nears its close.

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini voiced his concerns about the timing of these transfer sagas, particularly given Lookman’s importance to the team. Speaking to DAZN, as quoted by Tutto Atalanta, Gasperini emphasised the disruption caused by these transfer issues right at the start of the season. “I owe a lot to Koopmeiners and Lookman; they have always been sincere with me. Unfortunately, this situation arises just as the season is starting,” Gasperini said.

“Football is a sport of entertainment and spectacle, and we owe it to the fans to put on a show. It’s madness that these situations are still allowed to unfold in this manner.”

As PSG prepare to return with an improved offer, they will need to act quickly and decisively if they hope to convince Atalanta to part with one of their most valuable players.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst