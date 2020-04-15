Liverpool’s Sadio Mane linked to to Real Madrid for $190m

Liverpool frontman Sadio Mane has been linked with a big money move worth $190 million to Real Madrid.

Mane, 28, has been Liverpool’s star attacker this season and has 16 goals in all competitions after an incredible start to the campaign.

Reports say Real Madrid are willing to pay close to $200 million for Mane this summer and although Liverpool do not want to sell their Senegalese star, it could be key in signing Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp has previously stated that Liverpool could not afford to sign Mbappe, 21, from Paris Saint-Germain but if they sell Mane, they’d probably need to spend $250 million (an extra $60 million) to replace him with Mbappe. The French superstar is certainly keen on Liverpool, which helps.

As for Real’s interest in Mane, that dates back by at least a few years as Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan and there’s no doubt the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu is stronger with Zizou in charge.

If Liverpool go on to win the 2019-20 Premier League title, as they are certain to do once the season resumes, that could be the best time for Klopp and Liverpool to cash in on Mane and other players to rebuild their squad.

Just like they did in selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for $200 million in January 2018, that allowed them to buy Alisson and Virgil van Dijk to significantly upgrade their defensive unit.