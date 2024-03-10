Liverpool vs Man City: Predictions, stats and betting tips

All eyes will be on Merseyside on Sunday when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City face off in a blockbuster Premier League title clash at Anfield.

With just one point and one place separating the two teams after 27 Premier League fixtures in the 2023/24 season, all eyes will be on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City lock horns.

This encounter holds added significance as it marks the final Premier League showdown between Klopp and Guardiola, two managerial giants who have left an indelible mark on English football over the years.

Liverpool head into the match fresh off a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, following a last-minute goal from Darwin Núñez.

Meanwhile, Man City closed the gap to just one point with a commanding 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United in the recent Manchester derby.

As Klopp prepares to bid farewell to Anfield at the end of the season, Sunday’s clash represents a crucial moment that could shape both Liverpool’s and City’s title aspirations.

The return of Mohamed Salah, who boasts an impressive record against City with 17 goal involvements in 19 appearances, will provide a significant boost for Liverpool. Captain Virgil van Dijk is expected to return to the starting lineup after being rested in midweek.

Manchester City, under Guardiola’s guidance, are aiming to secure their 10th consecutive away victory in all competitions and maintain their unbeaten streak of 12 league games.

The Citizens do not have a good record at Anfield and will surely need to win to keep the title race in their hands.

Klopp’s men are riding on an impressive run and the German tactician looks to depart Anfield with an added second title to his stunning list of achievements.

Key head-to-head stats

Liverpool have lost only one of their last 20 meetings with Manchester City at Anfield (W13, D6).

The Reds’ victory in their past eight matches against Man City was by 1-0 in this fixture last season.

Only two of the past 30 Premier League encounters have been won by the away side.

After a 1-1 draw at the Etihad earlier in the season, City extended their unbeaten run against Liverpool to three matches since suffering a 1-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture last season.

The Citizens have emerged victorious in 16 of their last 17 matches across all competitions this season, including their last five consecutive wins.