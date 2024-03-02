Nunez’s header seals Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Forest

Darwin Nunez scored nine minutes into stoppage-time goal to help Liverpool seal a vital 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday as the Reds moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Nunez who came in for Andy Robertson in the 60th minute found the net with a deft header from an Alexis Mac Allister cross in the 99th minute.

Liverpool clinched their first win at the City Ground in almost 40 years to leave second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Arsenal unable to overtake them in the current round of matches.

The Uruguay striker headed home with just seconds left to boost the Reds’ bid for a first title since 2020.

Quadruple-chasing Liverpool, who won the League Cup last weekend, will hope City slip up against Manchester United on Sunday, with Arsenal facing Sheffield United on Monday.

Forest have now won only one of their last seven Premier League matches and sit just one spot above the relegation zone.

Defeat for Forest leaves them just four points above Luton Town in the final relegation place having played two games more and with the outcome of their financial breach case still to be decided.

Man City will host local rivals Manchester United on Sunday, before Arsenal travel to Sheffield United on Monday.

After those matches, all three title challengers will have 11 rounds of fixtures remaining this season.