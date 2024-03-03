Foden double fires Man City to 3-1 Manchester Derby win over Man United

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 in a Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday and move one point behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Man United in the 8th minute with a wonder strike.

But Foden equalised for the home side just before half-time and added the second goal 10 minutes before full-time.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland struck in stoppage time to leave the title race open ahead of Man City’s trip to Liverpool on March 10.

The goal was Haaland’s sixth goal in four Premier League derbies against Man United

“That’s my aim, to turn up in the big games,” said Foden, who has now scored six goals in nine Premier League games against United.

“That’s what I want to do. I think this season I’m proving that.

“I understand what it means to the fans. It means everything to me. To score is even better, but it was all about the win today.”

It was the 11th Premier League defeat this season for Man United and leaves Erik ten Hag’s men 11 points behind the top four with 11 games remaining.

Rashford rounded on his critics this week as he hit back at questions of his commitment.

The England international who scored 30 goals last season has struggled with form this season but showed quality when he scored the opening goal for Red Devils.